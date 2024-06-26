Asamoah Gyan explains choosing Legon Cities over Asante Kotoko

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed why he opted to join Legon Cities ahead of Asante Kotoko.

The 38-year-old made a significant return to the local league in 2020, signing a notable deal with Legon Cities after 17 years since leaving Liberty Professionals.

A staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko, Gyan had frequently expressed his desire to play for the Porcupine Warriors before retiring.

Despite widespread anticipation of joining Kotoko, Gyan saw Legon Cities as a crucial stepping stone towards his ultimate goal.

"I was clear that I would play for Kotoko before retirement. I’m a huge Kotoko fan. It was between Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko while I was heading back to Ghana. I decided to remain in Accra and play for Legon Cities since I had a few things to attend to in Accra. I reached an agreement with Legon Cities that I would not travel to make a trip with the team for games far from Accra, and they agreed," Gyan explained on UTV.

He continued, "At some point, I was bombarded with injuries and was unable to maintain my weight. So I became frustrated and decided to let it go. I wanted to use Legon Cities as a stepping stone to move to Kotoko. I wanted to play at Legon Cities and score some goals before joining Kotoko because it’s a big team so I needed to prepare myself well."

Gyan's tenure at Legon Cities was plagued by injuries, and after leaving the club a year later, he struggled to secure another move, leading to his retirement in June 2023. Among his illustrious achievements, Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.