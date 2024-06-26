GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Asamoah Gyan explains choosing Legon Cities over Asante Kotoko

Published on: 26 June 2024
Asamoah Gyan explains choosing Legon Cities over Asante Kotoko
Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed why he opted to join Legon Cities ahead of Asante Kotoko.

The 38-year-old made a significant return to the local league in 2020, signing a notable deal with Legon Cities after 17 years since leaving Liberty Professionals.

A staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko, Gyan had frequently expressed his desire to play for the Porcupine Warriors before retiring.

Despite widespread anticipation of joining Kotoko, Gyan saw Legon Cities as a crucial stepping stone towards his ultimate goal.

"I was clear that I would play for Kotoko before retirement. I’m a huge Kotoko fan. It was between Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko while I was heading back to Ghana. I decided to remain in Accra and play for Legon Cities since I had a few things to attend to in Accra. I reached an agreement with Legon Cities that I would not travel to make a trip with the team for games far from Accra, and they agreed," Gyan explained on UTV.

He continued, "At some point, I was bombarded with injuries and was unable to maintain my weight. So I became frustrated and decided to let it go. I wanted to use Legon Cities as a stepping stone to move to Kotoko. I wanted to play at Legon Cities and score some goals before joining Kotoko because it’s a big team so I needed to prepare myself well."

Gyan's tenure at Legon Cities was plagued by injuries, and after leaving the club a year later, he struggled to secure another move, leading to his retirement in June 2023. Among his illustrious achievements, Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more