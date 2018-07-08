Asamoah Gyan explains decision to stay at Kayseripor despite pay cut

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has explained the reason he chose to stay at Kayserispor despite reports of a cut down in his wages.

The Ghana forward had an underwhelming first season in Turkey, where he made only thirteen appearances for Kayserispor and scored just one goal.

His performances left several fans unhappy, with the club reported to have agreed a pay cut with the player ahead of the new campaign. The 33 year old was expected to leave because of the cut down.

However, Gyan insists he is staying to repay the club with the confidence they entrusted in him.

“I believe I’ll return to my old days. I’ve explained the situation to the administration, not an unfair profit. I offered a refund. In the new season, we had a discount on the contract, and I’m going to play for 1 in 3. I cannot leave the love of the fans unrewarded, ” Gyan said.

Asamoah Gyan has joined teammate and compatriot Bernard Mensah to begin preseason ahead of the Super Lig.