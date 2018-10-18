Asamoah Gyan explains reasons for Paradise Pac mineral water deal with Asante Kotoko

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expatiated on why Paradise Pac Mineral Water chose to partner Asante Kotoko.

Paradise Pac, a fast emerging mineral water company owned by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, beat off competition from giant mineral water companies like Voltic and Everpure to grab the deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

Reports indicate that, the deal will be worth GH¢10,000 in cash and GH¢3,000 in products monthly.

According to Gyan, the partnership will benefit both parties due to the large following of the Reds on the continent.

“We are sponsoring Asante Kotoko because Kotoko is one of the best in Ghana and Africa," Gyan told Oyerepa FM ahead of the unveiling.

"You look at their fan base not only in Ghana but Africa, it's huge."

"Personally I'm happy for this relationship so will thank Kotoko in advance for this agreement."

The agreement between the two parties is expected to be signed on Thursday.

The Kumasi-based side have been the most active side on the domestic scene, having played in series of friendly games both local and international including last Friday’s clash against the Black Stars.