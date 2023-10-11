Asamoah Gyan expresses regret over crucial penalty miss in 2010 World Cup

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has expressed profound regret over the critical penalty miss that led to the Black Stars' exit from the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals against Uruguay.

Gyan, Africa's top scorer in World Cup history with six goals in 11 appearances spanning three tournaments, had a remarkable career with the Ghana national team. However, the memory of that fateful moment continues to haunt him and the football community, particularly Ghanaians.

During the 2010 South Africa World Cup, Gyan had the opportunity to make history by sending Ghana to the semifinals, becoming the first African side to achieve this feat. This chance arose after a last-minute handball by Uruguay's Luis Suarez in the penalty area.

Gyan stepped up to take the crucial penalty but was denied by the crossbar, despite sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. Ghana ultimately lost in the subsequent penalty shootout, missing out on a semifinal place that seemed within their grasp.

Reflecting on the heart-wrenching incident, Gyan shared, "Till today, any time I'm alone, it still haunts me… sometimes I feel like the world should go back again so I can redeem myself. But I know this is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life. I accept that because there is nothing I can do about it. I went there to save my country, but I ended up being the villain, which I accept because I know how people feel."

The aftermath of the missed penalty was a deeply distressing period for Gyan. He recounted, "It was a disaster. It was crazy. I couldn't sleep the whole night because I was crying the whole night until morning... All I was telling myself was to get another chance because I knew I could redeem myself even if not in football, something else. But even if I don't, my kids will do it one day."

Having dedicated 20 years to both club and country, Asamoah Gyan officially retired in June 2023 at the age of 37, leaving behind a legacy of 51 goals in 109 caps for the Black Stars.