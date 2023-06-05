Asamoah Gyan: Former Ghana star calls for strategic plan to end trophy drought

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has called for the implementation of a strategic plan to help bring an end to the country's trophy drought.

The Black Stars have not won a major trophy since their triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982.

Gyan believes that a five or 10-year plan could be instrumental in guiding the national team towards success. Ghana have come close to winning titles in recent years, reaching the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations and the quarterfinals of the World Cup. However, they have fallen short of clinching the coveted trophies.

"Let's limit our expectations and draw a plan. That is what Senegal has done. They have dominated the continent by winning every trophy," Gyan said on Asempa FM, highlighting the need for a clear roadmap to success.

“When we qualified for the World Cup in 2006, we were asked to win the trophy which is not possible.

“Holland has been at the World Cup for many years and they have failed to win the trophy and so if we have a five or ten-year plan, I am sure Ghana football will rise again.

“If the team qualifies for a tournament and you task them to win the tournament, you are just putting them under pressure which is not good for our game but with a proper plan, Ghana football will rise again,” he added.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals.