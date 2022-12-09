Asamoah Gyan: Ghana legend blown away by world class facilities at South African giants Kaizer Chiefs

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has been blown apart by the world class facilities of South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The 37-year-old was one of the iconic former players who featured as part of SuperSport’s 2022 FIFA World Cup panel of expert analysts for a special exhibition game at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on Wednesday.

England international Owen Hargreaves, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, anchor Thomas Mlambo, as well as former Kaizer Chiefs legends Stanton Fredericks and Siphiwe Tshabalala, Bafana Bafana international Phumudzo Manenzhe and Banyana Banyana legend, Portia Modise, were among the SuperSport analysts who visited the Village and played in the game against a Kaizer Chiefs invitational side.

Ghana legend, Gyan, loved the experience of being at the Village for the game, and getting on the scoresheet with some of his trademark finishes.

“It was a fun game to be part of and I was happy to score some goals. Some of the legends still have it. And it was great to be at the Kaizer Chiefs Village, the Club is one of the biggest clubs in Africa and the experience and the facilities was perfect. I wish Kaizer Chiefs all the best in the future and thank them for hosting us so warmly. ” said Gyan.

The memorable event was a celebration of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a precursor to Chiefs’ 53rd birthday in January and an exciting look ahead to the culmination of the global showpiece in Qatar, as well as preparation for the resumption of the DStv Premiership and SuperSport’s wall-to-wall coverage of all the world’s top football leagues.