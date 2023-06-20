Asamoah Gyan: Ghanaian football star retires at age 37

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has officially announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 37.

After a remarkable career spanning over two decades, Gyan has decided to hang up his boots and bring an end to his playing days.

Gyan last played a competitive match almost three years ago, and his retirement news comes as a significant milestone in his life. Throughout his career, he has been celebrated as one of Ghana's most talented and influential players.

With a remarkable goal-scoring record and numerous accolades to his name, Gyan has left an indelible mark on Ghanaian and African football.

He represented his country with distinction in multiple FIFA World Cup tournaments, showcasing his skill and dedication on the international stage. Gyan's six goals is the most any African has managed in the history of the World Cup.

Gyan's decision to retire at the age of 37 highlights the longevity of his career and the enduring passion he had for the game.

His ability to maintain a high level of performance and contribute to the success of his teams throughout the years is a testament to his talent and professionalism.

Gyan ends his career as Ghana's record goal scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances, while scoring over 170 goals at club level, having featured for the likes of Rennes, Al Ain, Sunderland and Udinese.