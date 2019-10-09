Asamoah Gyan grabs equalizer for North East United in 1-1 draw against India

Asamoah Gyan scored his first goal for Indian side North East United in a friendly game against the Indian National team.

The game was a preparatory match for both sides as North East United prepare ahead of the ISL season while the India national team prepare for the World Cup qualifier.

Asamoah Gyan who was making his debut for the club came to the rescue as he scored the equalizer for North East United who had gone down by a goal in the 34th minute

The all-time leading goal scorer for Ghana lasted 68 minutes in the game before he was substituted.