Asamoah Gyan gutted over death of Junior Agogo

Published on: 22 August 2019
Manuel "Junior" Agogo and Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrate the win over Guinea in the opening Group A match of the 2008 African Cup of Nations between Ghana and Guinea at the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra, Ghana, West Africa. (Photo by ben radford/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been left devastated by the news of the death of Junior Agogo.

Agogo died on Thursday morning at a hospital in London.

The former Nottingham striker and Sheffield Wednesday was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him.

He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.

Gyan was part of Ghana's squad for that tournament and he tweeted: "Gutted..Thanks for the memories JUNIOR R.I.P bro"

 

Agogo scored 12 goals for Black Stars between 2006 and 2009.

