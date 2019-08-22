Asamoah Gyan gutted over death of Junior Agogo

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been left devastated by the news of the death of Junior Agogo.

Agogo died on Thursday morning at a hospital in London.

The former Nottingham striker and Sheffield Wednesday was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him.

He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup on home soil.

Gyan was part of Ghana's squad for that tournament and he tweeted: "Gutted..Thanks for the memories JUNIOR R.I.P bro"

Gutted..Thanks for the memories JUNIOR💔💔💔 R.I.P bro pic.twitter.com/4LtQQ5woyf — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) August 22, 2019

Agogo scored 12 goals for Black Stars between 2006 and 2009.