Asamoah Gyan hails Ghana's consistency in World Cup qualifications

Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has praised Ghana for their consistent performances in qualifying for the FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Black Stars have successfully secured a spot in four out of the last five editions of the prestigious competition.

Ghana's journey to the World Cup began in 2006 when they made their debut appearance after years of struggling to qualify. Since then, the West African nation have established themselve as one of the most successful African teams in the tournament, earning berths in 2010, 2014, and 2022.

Speaking at the 2026 World Cup qualifying draw in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Gyan commended Ghana's track record. He said, "Since 2006 when we qualified for the first time till 2022, we have been very consistent except in 2018, that we did not qualify. It seems we are getting used to the World Cup."

While acknowledging the challenges of the qualification process, Gyan expressed optimism about Ghana's chances of advancing from the tricky group in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The group includes Mali, Madagascar, Central Africa Republic, Comoros, and Chad.

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place from November 13, 2023, to November 18, 2025. Ghana will strive to secure another World Cup appearance and continue its remarkable record in the global football tournament.