GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Asamoah Gyan hails Majeed Ashimeru's impact as Ghana secures victory over Madagascar

Published on: 17 November 2023
Asamoah Gyan hails Majeed Ashimeru's impact as Ghana secures victory over Madagascar

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has expressed his satisfaction with the impactful performance of Anderlecht star Majeed Ashimeru, as Ghana secured a hard-fought victory against Madagascar in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Belgium-based midfielder, introduced in the second half, played a pivotal role in the Black Stars' attacking maneuvers, ultimately contributing to the decisive goal scored by Inaki Williams in the final minutes of the match in Kumasi.

Gyan, who had consistently advocated for Ashimeru's inclusion in the national team, took to social media to validate his support, stating, "Now you understand why I talk about this guy."

Ashimeru's dynamic display earned him widespread praise on social media, with fans hailing him as the Man of the Match.

Inaki Williams, making his debut for the Black Stars, sealed the victory with a header from a well-delivered cross by Gideon Mensah in the final minute of the game. The win provides Ghana with a positive start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more