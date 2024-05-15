GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asamoah Gyan holds fruitful meeting with Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa

Published on: 15 May 2024
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan on Wednesday engaged in a productive discussion with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Gyan, who is currently in southern Africa, took the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to President Mnangagwa, delving into a wide range of issues.

The meeting, held at State House in Harare, was characterised by a warm reception from President Mnangagwa, who expressed his delight at hosting the iconic footballer.

Gyan, known for his prolific career on the pitch and his philanthropic endeavours off it, emphasized his commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships aimed at advancing the well-being of young people not only in Ghana but across the continent.

"Over the past few days, I've spent my time in Southern Africa building meaningful partnerships to advance the well-being of young people in Ghana and beyond. It was an honour to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Harare to discuss Africa's future. Proud to have had the opportunity," Gyan shared following the meeting.

In response, President Mnangagwa conveyed his appreciation for the visit, describing it as an "honour" to meet Gyan, whose impact transcends sports and resonates across various sectors.

As Africa's top scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, Gyan's presence not only signifies his sporting prowess but also underscores his role as a global ambassador for African excellence.

His engagement with President Mnangagwa reflects a broader trend of sports personalities leveraging their influence to contribute to socio-economic development and diplomacy on the continent.

The meeting between Gyan and President Mnangagwa signals the potential for collaboration between sports figures and political leaders in addressing pressing issues facing Africa, marking a significant moment in the intersection of sports, politics, and social impact.

