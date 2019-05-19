Asamoah Gyan in terrific AFCON form, scores dramatic late equaliser to rescue Kayserispor

Asamoah Gyan has hit top form just before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as he scored a dramatic late equaliser in injury time to help Kayserispor to hold Arkisarspor 2-2 in the Turkish top-flight on Sunday.

The Ghana captain produced some amazing heroics when climbed off the bench to score in the 93rd minute for Kayserispor as they looked to be heading for a defeat with seconds left in the game.

His compatriot Elvis Manu scored the second goal for the home side before Gyan intervened to restore parity and show his class in Turkey.

Sunday's goal was Gyan's third goals in two matches in the Turkish league, demonstrating that he is fit and ready to lead the Black Stars at the tournament in Egypt.

His latest feat comes just few days after coming from the bench to score two headed goals for his club that snatched victory and prevented his side from going on relegation.

With this form and rich experience Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will not be tempted to exclude the striker as he knows he will be needed to win difficult matches for Ghana in Egypt.