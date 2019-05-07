Asamoah Gyan insists he is ready for AFCON 2019

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he is ready for the Nations Cup in Egypt in June.

The Kayserispor attacker has struggled with fitness in recent times ruling him out of most of Ghana's AFCON qualifiers.

The country's all time leading scorer only featured in the AFCON qualifiers opener against Ethiopia in Kumasi and has since not played for the Black Stars.

However, his return to full fitness has seen him earn some game time for the Turkish Super Lig side, Kayserispor.

Gyan climbed off the bench in the 81st minute for Silvester Valera in his side 4-2 defeat to Trabzonspor of Monday evening.

"By the grace of God, I am fit now," the 33 year-old told Kessben FM. Yesterday, I came into the game in the 80th minute. And that is good," he added.

"I am ready for the AFCON.

The former Sunderland attacker insists winning the Africa Cup of Nations remains his ultimate goal and together with his teammates they seek to end Ghana's 37 year wait for a major trophy.

"Not winning the AFCON is a major worry for us the players. In our private conversation, we the players talk a lot about this AFCON," Gyan said.

"I have tried a lot for my country but the biggest legacy I want to leave is winning the AFCON trophy for Ghana."

Asamoah Gyan has played 11 games this season, scoring just a goal for Kayserispor.