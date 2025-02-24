Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all time greatest striker - Sam Johnson

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson has named Asamoah Gyan as the greatest Ghanaian striker of all time

Gyan, who retired from active football in June 2023 has an impressive 51 goals as Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer.

The former Liberty Professionals, Udinese and Sunderland striker featured at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Quizzed to name his greatest striker in an interview with Sporty FM, Johnson said, "Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's best striker. He has impressive numbers."

With six goals, Asamoah Gyan is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup. Gyan also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations (2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019), helping them finish in third place in 2008 and as runners-up in 2010 and 2015.

After making 347 club appearances, Gyan scored a total of 177 goals. Asamoah Gyan last played for Legon Cities before announcing his retirement.