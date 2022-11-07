Asamoah Gyan: It's unfortunate what happened in Brazil, but...

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan described players boycotting training at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil due to appearance fees as unfortunate, but believes it serves as a valuable lesson ahead of this year's tournament in Qatar.

Players refused to train ahead of their final group game against Portugal, forcing the government to airlift money to Brazil. The players were given their money in the morning before the game.

Due to the payment delay, Sulley Muntari physically assaulted Moses Armah, a member of the Black Stars management committee. As a result, he was kicked out of camp, while Kevin-Prince Boateng received a similar punishment after verbally attacking coach Kwesi Appiah.

“What happened in Brazil was unfortunate, but our predecessors paved the way and we did same for the next generation to be where they are now," Gyan said on GHOne TV.

“A lot of mistakes were made in the past but now they have been rectified. Now when we are going into a tournament, these financial issues are sorted out way ahead of time to prevent a repeat of that event in Brazil” he revealed.

“Hitherto, it was not done that way. We will get to a tournament before we begin negotiations (for our bonuses), which will lead to disruptions and loss of focus. It (the strike) was a blessing in disguise. We did what we had to do for our younger ones to benefit today,” he added.

Ghana will make their fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar this month, with games against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.