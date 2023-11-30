Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah and others set to feature in African Football Legends clash with Zambia legends in charity game

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, joined by Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephen Appiah, is preparing to exhibit their football prowess in a charity match against Zambia's Chipolopolo Legends at the National Heroes Stadium.

This star-studded event will feature legendary players like Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu, Emmanuel Adebayor, Hadji Diouf, Patrick Mboma, and others from the continent.

The primary objective of this charity game is to raise funds for a noble cause. Football enthusiasts can catch the action live on SuperSport, providing them with an opportunity to relish watching their favorite football legends back in action on the pitch.

The event is anticipated to attract attention and support from fans, offering a unique spectacle as renowned figures like Mark Fish, Lucas Radebe, and Siphiwe Tshabalala are also expected to grace the occasion at the Heroes Park.

Gyan, who hanged his boots in June after a succesful career with the Black Stars having finished as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances is anticipated to rub shoulders with iother football greats from the continen.

The former Sunderland striker's record also in the World Cup as the top African scorer with six goals has evoked several conversations as to who is actually Africa's biggest player of all time.

As the anticipation build up, fans will have another opportunity to reassess the skillsets of these revered figures of the game despite their inactiveness.