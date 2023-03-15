 Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah attend CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Awards

Former Ghana internationals, Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah were special guests at the CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 held in Rwanda's capital Kigali.

The two players joined other global stars and football leaders at the ceremony which took place on Tuesday night.

The highlight of the event was the conferring of the CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed V1 of Morocco by the President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe.

Some of the other football stars who attended the event included Ivorian Didier Drogba, Brazilian legend Cafu, Nigeria’s Ayegbeni Yakubu, Cameroonian legend in women’s football Gaelle Enganamouit, South African record-breaking women footballer Portia Modise and compatriot Amanda Dlamini, Senegal’s Khalilou Fadiga, former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, DR Congo’s Herita Ilunga, Indomitable Lion’s Pierre Webo, former English international Wes Brown, former South Africa captain Lucas Radebe, and Nigeria’s Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha.

The event was also attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF Executive Committee, and CAF Member Association Presidents.