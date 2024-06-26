Asamoah Gyan: Maintain 80% of current Black Stars squad for 5 years to dominate

Former Ghana captain legend Asamoah Gyan is calling for a long-term plan to rebuild the Black Stars.

Gyan believes that keeping 80% of the current squad together for the next five years will lead the team to success.

This comes after Ghana's morale-boosting wins against Mali and Central African Republic, which revived their hopes for the 2026 World Cup qualification.

The team had been struggling before these victories, with an early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and a winless run of seven games.

The return of coach Otto Addo on a long-term contract seems to be a positive step, but Gyan believes there's more to be done.

He highlighted the importance of consistency and building a new generation of players.

"The team has given us hope," Gyan said on UTV. "They've raised the spirit high. We should take it game by game and make sure we win. We have quality. It is a young team, a new generation."

Gyan urged Ghanaians to manage their expectations and focus on developing this new squad. "We should limit our expectations and not dwell in the past," he said. "Let's forget about trophies, if we win it's a plus. In five years' time, if we can maintain 80% of this team they can dominate."

The 38-year-old who retired from football in June 2023 scored a record 51 goals for the Black Stars.