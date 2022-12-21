Asamoah Gyan marveled by Okocha's skills, insists he is one of the greatest

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Nigeria legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha is one of the greatest players to have played the game.

Gyan watched Okocha during his youth days as a footballer and admired the former Super Eagles captain.

Watching an old footage of the ex-Bolton star, Gyan struggled to find words to explain Okocha's abilities.

“Jay-Jay [Okocha] is one of the best players Africa has ever produced, his skill scale, and his skill level was out of this world," Gyan said on SuperSport TV.

"I remember I was watching him when I was at school, he is one of the greatest players, one of those guys who opened the way for us, those guys who were playing at that time and you could see Ronaldinho on the bench, he was up there.

“He was one of the best and am happy to see him play, his skill level was great, I saw him in the World Cup with Nigeria."

Gyan and Okocha were pundits on South African TV channel SuperSport during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.