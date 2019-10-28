Asamoah Gyan named Max Performer of the Match in NorthEast United's win against Odisha

Legendary Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan was named Max Performer of the Match in NorthEast United's win against Odisha in the Indian Super League on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year old forward netted the winner with just seven minutes left from a powerful header.

Gyan had hundred percent shot accuracy, created two chances of which he scored one and had 53 touches in the game.

Redeem Tlang had opened the scoring for the home side just two minutes into the game.

However, the visitors leveled on 70 minutes through striker Xisco Hernandez in a pulsating second half.

Gyan then headed in the winner for his side in the 83rd minute after some spell of dominance from NorthEast United.

The goal is Asamoah Gyan's first in the ISL after two games.