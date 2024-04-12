Asamoah Gyan names Claude Le Roy as favourite Black Stars coach

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has singled out Claud Le Roy as his favourite coach during his tenure with the Black Stars.

Gyan, who worked with numerous coaches during his time with the national team, specifically praised the French trainer who led the team from 2006 to 2008.

Le Roy's tenure coincided with a pivotal period in Gyan's career, during which he reached his peak performance.

Gyan credits Le Roy for his influential role in his career, which ultimately led him to become Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, including six in the World Cup, making him the African with the most goals in the tournament’s history.

"Among the various coaches I've worked with, I felt most at ease with Claude Le Roy. He was exceptionally open to every player, fostering an environment of confidence," Gyan revealed during an interview with Angel TV.

Gyan emphasised Le Roy's ability to instil confidence in players and empower them to play their game while also guiding them with tactics that respected individual player preferences.

"While I began my journey with him in 2007 on a positive note, during the critical period of CAN 2008, I wasn't at my best. I took risks to play through injuries, even ending up in the hospital," Gyan disclosed, reflecting on the challenges he faced during the tournament.