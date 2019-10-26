Asamoah Gyan off the mark for North East United in ISL

Forward Asamoah Gyan netted his first competitive goal in the Indian Super League to grab the winner for NorthEast United against Odisha on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year old forward netted the winner with just seven minutes left from a powerful header.

Redeem Tlang had opened the scoring for the home side just two minutes into the game.

However, the visitors leveled on 70 minutes through striker Xisco Hernandez in a pulsating second half.

Gyan then headed in the winner for his side in the 83rd minute after some spell of dominance from NorthEast United.

The goal is Asamoah Gyan's first in the ISL after two games.

NorthEast United are unbeaten in their first two games of the season after drawing the opener against champions Bengaluru FC.