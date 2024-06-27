Asamoah Gyan open to coaching Asante Kotoko after playing dream unfulfilled

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan expressed his openness to coaching Asante Kotoko in the future.

Gyan, a lifelong supporter of the club, previously stated his desire to play for Kotoko before retiring, but that opportunity never materialized.

Despite retiring in June 2023 without fulfilling his playing dream for Kotoko, Gyan is still interested in working with the club in a different capacity.

When asked about the possibility of coaching Kotoko, Gyan responded positively on UTV, indicating his willingness to accept the job if he pursues a coaching career.

"Why not? I will gladly accept Kotoko’s coaching job if I’m into coaching," he said.

The former Black Stars captain already holds a UEFA B coaching license, but his current focus lies on other projects, including the upcoming All Regional Games scheduled for November 2024.

Gyan also serves as the leader of the manifesto committee for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign in the upcoming 2024 general elections.