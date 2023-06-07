Asamoah Gyan opens up about challenging times with Black Stars

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has shared his most difficult experience while playing for the national team, the Black Stars.

Gyan revealed that he faced unjust criticism during the early stages of his career, which affected his passion for representing his country.

Recalling the 2008 tournament, Gyan expressed how he was unfairly criticised for no reason after a game that Ghana had actually won.

Gyan expressed, "I encountered some issues in 2008. I always recall the 2008 tournament because I was unfairly criticized for no apparent reason in a game that we actually won. It deeply affected my enthusiasm for the national team."

He went on to recount the particular match against Namibia, stating, "Even to this day, that game haunts me. Ghanaians believed we should have dominated the match, but instead, I faced undeserved criticism."

Despite this setback, the 37-year-old striker managed to bounce back and achieve success two years later when he led the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola. During the tournament, Gyan showcased his prowess by scoring three goals.

"Moving forward, when we travelled to Angola, I was in exceptional form. Right from the first press conference, I confidently stated that Ghana would reach the final. Unfortunately, I sustained an injury in the initial match, and as a result, I had to begin the subsequent game against Ivory Coast on the bench," Gyan continued.

Throughout his journey with the Black Stars, Gyan has faced both challenges and achievements. His resilience and dedication to Ghanaian football have left a lasting impact on the national team.