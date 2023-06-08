Asamoah Gyan: Over 60% of Black Stars key players are declining

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed concern over the current players selected for the upcoming Black Stars game against Madagascar.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton invited 24 players for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, the majority of whom were in Qatar for the World Cup, with the team hoping for a positive result to secure qualification to the next tournament in Ivory Coast.

Gyan, while speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, voiced his worries about the form of the players chosen for the crucial task. He expressed his belief that approximately 60 percent of the current players are not performing well at their respective clubs. Although Gyan highlighted this concern, he also called for support for the national team ahead of the game.

"We have got a young team that is doing [their best]. The truth hurts because we have some players whose teams got relegated," Gyan stated, reflecting on the performance of the selected players.

"Some key players are not in good form and they are not playing well, and it is a problem. Over 60 percent of the key players are declining, but that is what we have because the national team is different from club football."

Despite his concerns, Gyan urged everyone to rally behind the team, emphasising that they are all fans now. He acknowledged the excellence of the call-up and encouraged the players to mentally prepare themselves, as the upcoming game against Madagascar is expected to be challenging.

Black Stars will commence their training camp on June 12 before travelling to Madagascar for the game on Sunday, June 18.