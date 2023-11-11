Asamoah Gyan pays heartfelt tribute to late Raphael Dwamena

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his condolences and paid a heartfelt tribute to Raphael Dwamena, who tragically passed away during a league game in the Albanian top-flight league between Egnatia and Partizani.

The 28-year-old former Black Stars forward collapsed in the 23rd minute of the game and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Dwamena had been battling a heart condition since 2017, which had posed several challenges to his career.

Gyan, in a post on his social media handles, shared, "Rest well brother. Hmmmm life." The heartfelt message reflects the shock and sorrow felt by the football community at the untimely loss of a talented player.

Rest well brother 💔💔💔. Hmmmm life 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/CUONecuvgX — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 11, 2023

Dwamena's struggles with his heart condition became public in 2017 when a planned transfer to English club Brighton & Hove Albion fell through due to a failed medical examination. Despite facing setbacks, he continued playing, even opting for an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in January 2020 against the initial advice of retirement.

The challenges persisted, leading to his release by Danish club Vejle in November 2020 due to concerns about his heart condition. In 2021, Dwamena collapsed during an Austrian Cup game and, despite recovering, was released by the club.

The tragic incident on November 11, 2023, during the Egnatia vs. Partizani match marked the final chapter in Dwamena's courageous battle against the odds. Efforts to revive him were in vain, leading to the suspension of all football and sports events in Albania as the football community mourns the loss of a resilient player.