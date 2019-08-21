Asamoah Gyan picks Abedi Pele as his greatest Ghanaian player of all time

General captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan says his greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time is Abedi Ayew Pele.

According to Gyan, the three times Africa Footballer of the year was the player he looked up to growing up because of his unique style.

"When I was growing up, Abedi was someone we all looked up to, he was playing the best of footballs in the country and there’s no doubt, he is incomparable,” he told Kwaku Manu on the “Aggressive Interview”.

“He is the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time with his style of play.”

Many football fans see Gyan as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time following his exploits with the Black Stars in international competitions.

Gyan is Ghana's all time leading scorer and Africa's leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Abedi Pele won the Nations Cup with Ghana in 1982 and was Ghana's last player to win the Player of the Year.

Abedi Pele played 73 times for Ghana and scored 33 goals for the West African giants.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin