Asamoah Gyan points out key areas of improvement in Mohammed Kudus' game after debut EPL goal

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has praised Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, for the massive improvement in his game.

Kudus climbed off the bench to score late and salvage a point for West Ham in the game against Newcastle United. It was the Black Stars midfielder's first goal in the Premier League since moving the London Olympic Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Gyan in the past has criticized Kudus for delay in releasing passes and identifying his teammate in advantageous positions.

However, following his performance against the Magpies, the retired footballer had huge praise for the former Ajax attacking midfielder.

"I have seen some big changes in Kudus play. He is beginning to understand how to move into spaces to receive the ball and releasing the ball at the right time. If he continues like this consistently, he will be a world class player," he wrote on X, former known as Twitter after the match.

Kudus has now scored three goals for the Hammers, two in the Europa League.

With regards to his cameo roles in the Premier League, Gyan believes David Moyes is managing the midfielder very well.

"The coach is managing him very well. I think the coach is convinced if he wants to start him in a premier league game," continued Gyan, making reference to his time at Sunderland.

"I had the same situation when I moved to Sunderland. Fans didn’t understand why a record signing player should be coming on as a sub and kept proving himself. Steve Bruce made me understand that he didn’t want to put to much pressure on me and that the right moment will come. It came and I took it."