Asamoah Gyan praises Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Published on: 21 May 2024
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has showered praises on Laryea Kingston, urging the Black Starlets coach to continue his impressive work.

Gyan, who had long predicted Kingston's potential to become one of Ghana’s top coaches, expressed his admiration for Kingston's immediate impact on the Ghana U-17 team.

Kingston, who was promoted from assistant to head coach, has transformed the Black Starlets, guiding them to play exceptional football.

The team secured their place in the semi-finals of the WAFU U-17 Championship on Tuesday after a brilliant 2-0 win over Benin, following their stunning 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the first game.

With these two wins, they are just one win away from qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.

Reacting to the result against Benin, Gyan wrote on Twitter, "I told this man he will be one of the best coaches in Ghana and beyond, the first time I saw his tactics. This is the beginning of greatness. It’s just a process. Keep going."

 

Kingston’s side now awaits their semi-final opponent, which will be the runner-up of Group B, including arch-rivals Nigeria.

