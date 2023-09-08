GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asamoah Gyan praises Mohammed Kudus for stellar performance in Ghana's AFCON qualification

Published on: 08 September 2023
Asamoah Gyan has showered praise on midfielder Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional performance during Ghana's recent victory over Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The West Ham United attacker played a pivotal role, lasting the entire match duration as Ghana secured a hard-fought 2-1 win at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite the Central African Republic opening the scoring early in the match, Mohammed Kudus demonstrated his skill and determination, equalizing for the home team with a well-placed free-kick.

The Black Stars' spirited second-half performance ultimately secured their qualification for the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, with substitute Ernest Nuamah sealing the victory that allowed Ghana to finish atop Group E.

The legendary striker expressed his admiration, writing on X, "I loved how Kudus played. He was more composed and released the balls at the right time. For me, he is the star man in this Black Stars team at the moment. More room for improvement."

Following their successful AFCON qualification, the Black Stars returned to Accra on Thursday night and are now shifting their focus to immediate preparations for an upcoming friendly match against Liberia.

