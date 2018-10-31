Asamoah Gyan provides two assists, scores on first start for Kayserispor in Turkish Cup

Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan was in sublime form on his first start of the campaign for Kayserispor as he registered two assists and grabbed a goal in their 6-1 walloping of Pazarspor in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday afternoon.

Gyan, who warmed the bench in the Anatolian Stars’ 2-0 win over Sivasspor on Sunday, opened the floodgate for the side with a fine finish on the 14th minute of the game.

The 32-year-old also assisted goals scored by Mert Ozyildirim after Bilal Basacikoglu and Oleksandr Kucher have extended the lead for the Kadir Has Sports Stadium outfit.

His compatriot Bernard Mensah also registered his name on the score sheet after connecting a pass from him.

Further strikes from Oleksandr Kucher and Silvestre Varela were enough to warrant them a place in the next phase of the competition.

He was replaced by Ahmet Kursat Kilic on the 75th minute whiles Mensah also enjoyed 74 minutes.

Asamoah has scored one goal in his four appearances for Kayserispor this season.