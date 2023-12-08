Asamoah Gyan raises concerns about possible legal process flaw in 'GHC1 million damages' judgment

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has voiced his reservations regarding a potential flaw in the legal process after being ordered to pay GHC 1 million in damages.

The legal dispute stems from a 2015 case in which journalist Osarfo Anthony was accused of conspiracy to extort money from Asamoah Gyan and his manager, Samuel Anim Addo. Anthony was acquitted and discharged in 2019, after which he filed a GHC 1 million lawsuit against Gyan.

The judgment, which Gyan described as "awful," has prompted him to raise concerns about the fairness of the proceedings.

Speaking to GHOne TV, Gyan emphasized his plans to appeal the decision, stating, "I will appeal because it doesn’t make sense. There is no way I should lose that case."

He expressed dismay over the alleged failure of the judge to collect their evidence and suggested the existence of a conspiracy, vowing to investigate further. "There is a conspiracy somewhere. I will follow up this time. That judgment was very awful," Gyan remarked.

As the football icon seeks to appeal the judgment, the case continues to draw attention, shedding light on the complexities surrounding legal battles in the sports arena.