Asamoah Gyan reacts to calls for Mohammed Kudus to start EPL games, cites example from his time at Sunderland

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has waded into the debate as to whether Mohammed Kudus should be starting games at West Ham.

Kudus has been in fine form for the Hammers since joining from Dutch Eredivisie side, Ajax Amsterdam.

The 23-year-old scored his maiden Premier League goal in the game against Newcastle United over the weekend, leading to calls for him to start game.

However, Gyan feels manager David Moyes is managing the midfielder very well.

"The coach is managing him very well. I think the coach is convinced if he wants to start him in a premier league game," wrote the Gyan on X.

Gyan disclosed that he faced a similar situation during his time at Sunderland but Steve Bruce made him understand why he could not start games.

"I had the same situation when I moved to Sunderland. Fans didn’t understand why a record signing player should be coming on as a sub and kept proving himself. Steve Bruce made me understand that he didn’t want to put to much pressure on me and that the right moment will come. It came and I took it," added Gyan.