Asamoah Gyan reacts to Majeed Ashimeru's display against Angola, feels vindicated over earlier protest

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has sensationally triggered huge reaction on social media after his post over Majeed Ashimeru's display against Angola.

The Anderlecht star changed the game as the Black Stars shared the spoils in Angola following a 1-1 draw.

Ashimeru played a role leading to the build-up to Osman Bukari's leveller in the second-half.

Gyan was excited by the performance of the former WAFA player, having earlier protested the omission of the midfielder in previous call-ups.

"Who is this guy?," he wrote with emojis of zipped lipped, suggesting he was always right.

Who is this guy ?🤐🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/ltmuMyDd6O — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 27, 2023

"You said it bro!," replied Owuraku Ampofo under the tweet.

Lord Hanson also tweeted: "You placed your credibility on the line and today Ghanaians have indeed acknowledged your persistent call for his inclusion. Majeed Ashimeru - Asamoah Gyan has been vindicated."

"Legend here you are," wrote F.A Biney.

Before the World Cup, Gyan angrily reacted on social media over the absence of Ashimeru in the World Cup squad.

The draw in Luanda keeps Ghana to of the table with two games remaining in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.