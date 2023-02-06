Asamoah Gyan reacts to reports of Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after Tukey earthquake

Asamoah Gyan has pleaded with God to intervene after learning that his former Ghana teammate Christian Atsu is trapped under rubble in Turkey following an earthquake.

Search and rescue efforts are underway as the former Chelsea man is reported missing after he was caught up in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

Atsu who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor was in action on Sunday, scoring a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa.

Atsu joined Hatayspor on a free transfer last summer after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Raed FC.

Several members of Atsu's had to be rescued after the earthquake, and he is now reported to be among those still missing as a search and rescue operation begins. Taner Savut, the club's sporting director, is also trapped.

The 31-year-old has been capped 65 times by Ghana, scoring nine goals. In 2020, there were reports that Atsu was considering retiring from the national team due to neglect.

Atsu was named player of the tournament when Ghana came second at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

According to officials, more than 1,300 people were killed and 6,000 were injured in the disaster. A magnitude 7.5 aftershock struck Turkey's south hours after the original quake. According to reports, it was felt again in Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan.