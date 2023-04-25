Asamoah Gyan ready to support boyhood club Liberty in any capacity

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has expressed his willingness to offer support for his boyhood club, Liberty Professionals, who are currently in Division One.

Liberty Professionals, a former talent incubator for Ghana football, were relegated to the second tier in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season due to financial constraints.

Gyan, who left Liberty Professionals for Italy in 2003 where he played for a number of clubs before moving to France, is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches. He has stated that he is willing to assist Liberty Professionals in any capacity when called upon.

"Liberty Professionals have produced some great players for the national team. The likes of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan, and myself among other players but at the moment they play in the Division One League," Gyan said as quoted by Footballghana.

"For me, it is a club I still cherish because they gave me the platform. I am ready to assist in any capacity when I am called and I am sure other former players will be willing to assist," he added.