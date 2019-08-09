Asamoah Gyan reiterates desire to play boyhood club Asante Kotoko

General captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has reiterated his desire to play for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before he hangs his boots as a professional footballer.

The all-time leading scorer of the Black Stars once again made this known in an interview today at Accra based radio station Asempa FM

“I’ve already stated before that Asante Kotoko will be my last club before I retire, let’s see what will happen, I am talking to clubs including local teams,” he said.

Gyan has had spells with Italian side Udinese, French side Rennes, Sunderland in England, Al Ain in Dubai, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai and Kayerispor.