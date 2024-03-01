Asamoah Gyan replies NDC MP over claims of internationally missing 2010 penalty

Asamoah Gyan has responded to accusations made by Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Kwami Etse Dafeamekporof claiming political motivation was behind his World Cup penalty miss in 2010.

The lawmaker alleged that Asamoah Gyan intentionally missed a crucial penalty during international play due to political biases, the former Black Stars captain has subtly addressed the controversy.

Dafeamekpor claimed that Gyan deliberately missed the penalty kick in connection to his political affiliations. However, veteran journalist Sannie Daara has condemned these claims, emphasising Gyan's unwavering commitment to Ghana.

Daara stated on X, "This is politics but it is so wrong. @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 [Asamoah Gyan] would have made a bigger name for himself, Ghana, and Africa."

Responding to Daara's post, Gyan with a touch of humour, stated, "Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon."

The allegations follow Gyan's decision to accept an appointment from the New Patriotic Party. The former Black Stars was named as the chair of the sub-committee for Youth and Sports for the party's campaign manifesto.

Gyan has since expressed his willingness to assist in reviving sports in such a capacity by leveraging his experience.