Asamoah Gyan retires: Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan HAILS him as his idol

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has expressed his admiration for Asamoah Gyan as the veteran striker announces his retirement from professional football.

Gyan officially declared his retirement on Tuesday, stating, "It is time to hand the jersey and boots in glory as I officially retire from active football."

With 51 goals, Gyan holds the record as Ghana's all-time leading scorer and is the country's second most-capped player.

Numerous current and former players have been paying tribute to Gyan, and Felix Afena-Gyan has joined in by praising the veteran striker. The 20-year-old forward, who plays for Cremonese, tweeted, "My inspiration. My Idol. Thank you for making us dream."

Gyan's retirement comes after a four-year absence from the national team, with his last appearance dating back to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was not included in Ghana's squad for last year's World Cup, which saw the Black Stars exiting the tournament at the group stages.

At the club level, Gyan's most recent involvement was with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities two years ago before parting ways with them.

As Gyan bids farewell to his playing career, he leaves a legacy that will continue to inspire and motivate young talents like Felix Afena-Gyan, who look up to him as their idol.