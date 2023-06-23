Asamoah Gyan retires with a heavy heart, still had more to offer - J.E Sarpong

The retirement of former Ghaan captain Asamoah Gyan has left veteran coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong disheartened.

Sarpong believes that Gyan's decision to retire from active football was driven by an unfulfilled sense of longing.

In an interview with Accra-based Original FM, Sarpong commended Gyan's exceptional commitment to the national team and highlighted his willingness to go above and beyond for the sake of his colleagues.

"Asamoah Gyan is someone who can charter a whole plane and pick a whole team to Ghana for a tournament, a sign of maturity and a love for the country and a love for the team," Sarpong said.

Expressing his discontent with Gyan's decision, Sarpong emphasized that the veteran striker still possessed much to offer.

"He had more to give to the nation," Sarpong expressed his disappointment. He went on to reveal that Gyan's retirement was accompanied by a deep sense of sorrow, evident in his emotional response during a recent television appearance.

"He retired with hurt in him. For someone to weep on set, it means he has a job undone, but he has been forced by circumstances to call it quits," Sarpong revealed, shedding light on the internal conflict Gyan faced when making this difficult decision.

Gyan, who last represented the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, leaves behind a remarkable legacy. With an impressive goal-scoring record and his leadership qualities on and off the field, Gyan has etched his name into Ghanaian football history.

Gyan scored a record 51 goals for Ghana.