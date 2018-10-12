Asamoah Gyan returns as Black Stars captain for Asante Kotoko friendly

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has returned to the Black Stars squad to captain the team in Friday's friendly match against Asante Kotoko.

The Black Stars will square off against the Porcupine Warriors following the cancellation of their AFCON 2019 qualifier with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone by FIFA.

Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading scorer, missed the Black Stars surprise 1-0 loss to Kenya last month.

The former Sunderland hitman is set to be handed his captains armband when they play against the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

Ironically, the 32-year-old is a staunch supporter of the Kumasi-based side and has on countless occasions expressed his desire to feature for the side before calling time on his illustrious career.

The match will be Gyan's first game against the Red since departing Liberty Professionals in 2003.

The match is set to kick-off at 4pm.