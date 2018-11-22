Asamoah Gyan reveals how injury thwarted his move to Manchester City

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed how injury curtailed his chance of signing for English Premier League side Manchester City after the AFCON 2008.

According to the Kayserispor forward, he was close to penning a deal with the Citizens during AFCON 2008 but the deal hit a snag after sustaining a minor injury during the tournament.

"I had a little injury before CAN 2008, but it I wanted to play because it was my first AFCON," Gyan stated on Adom FM's 'Fire for Fire'.

"I had a contract from Manchester City before the tournament but lost it because I had a surgery after CAN 2008 that kept me out for six months."

The 33-year-old forward would later joined Sunderland in 2010 but left just after a season to join UAE side Al Ain.

Gyan, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, November 22 is Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer having netted 51 goals in 106 appearances including six in three FIFA World Cup tournament.