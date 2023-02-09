Asamoah Gyan reveals inspiration behind decision to avail himself for the Black Stars before 2022 World Cup

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that fans urged him to make a return to the Black Stars before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The legendary forward revealed his desire to play at the World Cup in an interview with the BBC months before the tournament in Qatar.

However, the then coach, Otto Addo refused to included the 37-year-old to his squad due to his lack of activity for the past two years.

Gyan, who last payed for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, said he wanted to return for the fans who believed he could make an impact in the team.

“There was lots of talk on the street, with people motivating you that you can really do it. My aim was to do it for the people and make them happy. They made me happy, and they are the same people calling me that you can do it," he said, as quoted by Pulse.

“So, I was like let me do it. Let me get to that level and see but unfortunately, it didn’t happen… I said in one of the interviews that I had to earn the call up.

"People took it wrong and started bashing me, saying some things and insulting me."

Gyan, instead worked as a pundit for South African channel Super Sport TV during the tournament.

The Black Stars were eliminated at the group stage after losing two matches.