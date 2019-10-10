Asamoah Gyan reveals reason for moving to India

Legendary Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan says he agreed to move to India to bring some exposure to the Indian Super League.

Gyan moved to India to join Super League side NorthEast United after spells in Italy, France, England, UAE and China.

"Honestly, it's part of my job. It doesn’t matter where I play. This is also my first time in India. In the past, I never thought of coming here. But then football is my life. I told myself, “Hey, I am going to a new country. I have to stay focused and do my job.” I am adapting here and liking the country too," he told outlookindia.com.

"I was in the best league in the world in England, and then I came to UAE. People began to ask questions about my decision. On CNN, I said that I would bring exposure to the UAE Pro League, and since I moved there, many more players began to come. Then I moved to China, and now there are many players coming there. I hope I can do the same in India, as in bring exposure. I have played in so many leagues. Now India is a new challenge for me. It might not matter, but I could open the way for more world-class players.

"Since landing in Guwahati, I haven’t been out much. Right now, I am busy training, so it will take some time for me to decide my opinion regarding the country. Now, I am only focused on my game. If I don’t score, I won’t be happy. That is the most important thing for me right now."