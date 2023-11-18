Asamoah Gyan says Inaki Williams need just 60% of the balls in attack to deliver for Black Stars

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has underscored the crucial role of supporting Athletic Bilbao FC striker Inaki Williams within the Black Stars team.

Gyan, the former captain of the Ghana national team, has emphasised the significance of providing adequate service to the Spain-based Ghanaian striker for optimal on-field performance.

Gyan took to social media to express his viewpoint, stating, "Just feed him with 60% of the balls in attack and he will be ready mentally to deliver. PERIOD."

This assertion follows Williams' decisive contribution in the recent match against Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Athletic Bilbao forward secured a last-minute victory for the Black Stars, scoring the sole winning goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Williams rose above his markers to nod in a brilliant cross from Gideon Mensah to secure the victory for the Black Stars.

As Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals, Gyan draws on his extensive experience, including notable achievements at the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

Gyan called for increased focus on feeding Williams with the majority of attacking opportunities reflecting a tactical perspective aimed at maximizing the striker's mental readiness and overall impact on the team's success.

Ghana after securing the victory have shifted their attention to the next game against Comoros which comes off on Tuesday in Moroni.