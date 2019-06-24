Asamoah Gyan seeks to consolidate record of scoring at every AFCON since 2008

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan will seek to consolidate his record of scoring at every Africa Cup of Nations tournament since 2008.

The 33-year-old scored in the 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 editions of Africa's football flagship tournament.

The iconic Ghanaian figure will keep his record of scoring at every AFCON intact he if scores in Egypt.

Gyan was the first player to have scored at nine major international tournaments for his country before Portuguese super star Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed the record.

The former Black Stars captain has got the chance to catch up with the new record set by Ronaldo when the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Egypt later this month.

He is part of Ghana's 23-man squad for the tournament which starts in Egypt on 21 June.

By Patrick Akoto