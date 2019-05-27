Asamoah Gyan set for clear-the-air talks with Kwesi Appiah on Tuesday

Asamoah Gyan will hold clear-the-air talks with Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah in Accra on Tuesday over their strained relationship.

Last week, Gyan was stripped of the captaincy and 'elevated' as General Captain of the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This infuriated the country's all-time scorer to announce his retirement from the national team with immediate effect.

Gyan later rescinded his decision after Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intervened.

The Kayserispor will arrive tonight after ending the season with the Turkish top-flight side.

''What happened last week is history and Gyan is committed to playing this role to ensure that the agenda to win the 2019 AFCON is carried through,'' Gyan's spokesperson Sammy Anim-Addo told the Graphic Sports.

''Gyan is expected in town on Monday night and though they have spoken on phone, he will meet with Kwesi Appiah face to face for the first time since the announcement to reassure him of his commitment before the team assemble to prepare for the tournament.''