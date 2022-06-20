Asamoah Gyan shares family picture on social media 

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan shared a lovely picture with his family on his social media page with some nice emojis.

The former Black Stars captain has three children Rafael Gyan, Federico Gyan and Floyd Gyan, with ex-wife Gifty Gyan.

The family is based in the United Kingdom and the former Sunderland striker is currently in Wales for a coaching course as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com.

The 36-year-old, who is yet to hand his boots is preparing for life after football by starting his coaching badges in earnest. Gyan left Accra on Saturday, June 11, 2022 to begin the course in Wales.

His eldest son, Frederick Gyan is a player for Oxford City F.C. ‘s youth team in the United Kingdom.

Frederick is hoping to step in the big shoes of his dad.

Asamoah Gyan holds the record as Ghana's all-time leading top scorer with 51 goals.