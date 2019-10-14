Asamoah Gyan shares view on how to promote football in India

Ghana star Asamoah Gyan wants NRI players to be handed opportunities to boost the India national team.

The 33-year-old, who will turn out for North East United FC in the upcoming Indian Super League says that is the best way to improve the standard of the game in the country.

"I think football is not the number one sport in India. It should be. I have seen some players here who are talented and want to play football, but they need help to do better,"

"Giving opportunities to the NRI players in the national team can also help India to improve their standard further. A few countries like France has adopted this system and got good result."

The iconic former Ghana captain scored on his debut appearance as the club shared the spoils in a 1-1 with Blue Tigers in a pre-season friendly last week.